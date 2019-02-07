News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 07
USD
488.69
EUR
554.22
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.69
EUR
554.22
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Dollar “climb” not ending in Armenia
Dollar “climb” not ending in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 488.69/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 0.43 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 554.22 (down by AMD 1.81), that of one British pound totaled AMD 630.65 (down by AMD 2.23), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.40  (down by AMD 0.03) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 247.15, AMD 20,620.1 and AMD 12,867.92, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia official: We have to do everything to make society sense change in quality of life
But to do such that everyone will equally sense that change is probably more like a wish than it’s actually possible to achieve…
 Bright Armenia parliament faction: Government program has no clear timeframes for implementing economic reforms
The faction MP noted that certain provisions need to be developed in the economic program…
 “My Step” parliamentary group invites Finance Minister for a closed-door meeting
The agenda, in particular, includes the issue of large awards...
 Armenian government: Tax policy has to be aimed at increasing investment attractiveness
“It is important to create a fair and predictable environment for investors...
 One dollar passes AMD 488 in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, dropped in the country…
 Ambassador Del Monaco: Italy entrepreneurs view Armenia from market viewpoint
What occurred in Armenia is a stimulus to any businessman…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos