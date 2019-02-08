News
Trump, Xi unlikely to meet before March 1 trade deadline
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are unlikely to meet before a March 1 deadline set by their governments to reach a trade deal, U.S. officials said on Thursday, Reuters reported.

China and the United States had taken a 90-day hiatus in their trade war to hammer out an agreement, and another round of talks scheduled for next week in Beijing.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters on Thursday that the leaders of the two economic superpowers could still meet later.

“At some point the two presidents will meet, that is what Mr. Trump has been saying. But that is off in the distance still at the moment,” he said.
