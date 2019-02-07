News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 08
USD
488.69
EUR
554.22
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.69
EUR
554.22
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Iran reveals missile, shows off underground factory
Iran reveals missile, shows off underground factory
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards inaugurated a surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 1,000 km (621 miles), the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Thursday, ignoring demands Western demands that Tehran halt its missile program, Reuters reported.

Fars published pictures of an underground missile factory called “underground city”, saying the “Dezful” missile was a version of the Zolfaghar missile that has a 700 km range and a 450 kg (992 lb) warhead.

Iran says it has missiles with the range of up to 2,000 km, which puts Israel and U.S. military bases in the region within reach.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos