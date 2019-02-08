News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 08
USD
488.69
EUR
554.22
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.69
EUR
554.22
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Ameriabank enters into EUR 16.8M long-term subordinated loan agreements
Ameriabank enters into EUR 16.8M long-term subordinated loan agreements
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Ameriabank enters into EUR 16.8M long-term subordinated loan agreements with several funds managed by responsAbility Investments including the Global Climate Partnership Fund (GCPF) as well as funds focusing on micro- and SME finance. The new long-term facilities enable Ameriabank to strengthen  its capital, therefore making sufficient buffer  to finance Armenian businesses and green energy projects. 

Speaking on behalf of responsAbility, CEO Rochus Mommartz underlined: “Financial institutions with inclusive business models play a key role in driving development. We are pleased to partner with Ameriabank, a successful and dynamically evolving institution which actively contributes to funding and greening the Armenian economy.”

These facilities will have significant development impact through long-term funding and further loan portfolio growth – noted Artak Hanesyan, CEO of Ameriabank - we highly value this new level of partnership with our long standing partners. The use of funds will  better serve the interests of our clients in various industries and facilitate further development of the Armenian economy”.
   
 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Man who broke into Yerevan bank detained
The man was armed with an axe...
 Man armed with axe breaks into bank in Yerevan
Police received an alert...
 Ardshinbank signs $35 million trade finance facility with Citi and ADB
ADB is delighted to be part of this transaction with Ardshinbank and Citi...
 Iran citizen breaks into Iranian bank in Yerevan, threatens with taser, demands money
A criminal case has been filed…
 10 detained of laundering billions of dollars in Estonia
“The Danish bank admitted in September that some 200 billion euros ($227 billion)…
 Ardshinbank wins The Banker’s "Bank of the Year" award
Recognition of Ardshinbank as" Bank of the Year in Armenia" by such prestigious structure is honorable...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos