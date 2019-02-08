Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan to be charged?

YEREVAN. – First President of the Republic of Armenia (RA) Levon Ter-Petrosyan on Thursday was questioned at the Special Investigation Service (SIS), and as a witness along the lines of the criminal case into the events that occurred in capital city Yerevan in March 2008, Hraparak (Square) newspaper reported.
“[And] the day before, [third President] Serzh Sargsyan was questioned, too; this was his third questioning. We learned that they presented to him a questionnaire made up of about 1,500 questions, [but] in which [there] is not only the March 1 topic.
“The SIS persistently does not comment on the details of Serge Sargsyan’s questioning.
“A group of lawyers assisting the third president of RA has been created, and rumors that he will be charged—even, they will imprison him—have actively started to be circulated,” Hraparak wrote.