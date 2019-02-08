Armenia PM: Mortgage loans in 2018 exceeded previous year’s indicators by 20%

YEREVAN. – The mortgage loans which the banks of Armenia provided in 2018 have exceeded previous year’s indicators by 20 percent, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote in a Facebook post.
“After the revolution [in the country], the [country’s] banks, in essence, have provided as much mortgage loan as throughout 2017, and the bank interest rates are continuously dropping,” he noted. “At the same time, the growth rate in mortgage lending is increasing, especially under the impact of government decisions.
“The free, rightful, young citizen of the Republic of Armenia links his future to his own homeland, solely to his own homeland.”