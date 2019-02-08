News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 08
USD
488.69
EUR
554.22
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.69
EUR
554.22
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Armenia PM: Mortgage loans in 2018 exceeded previous year’s indicators by 20%
Armenia PM: Mortgage loans in 2018 exceeded previous year’s indicators by 20%
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society

YEREVAN. – The mortgage loans which the banks of Armenia provided in 2018 have exceeded previous year’s indicators by 20 percent, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote in a Facebook post.

“After the revolution [in the country], the [country’s] banks, in essence, have provided as much mortgage loan as throughout 2017, and the bank interest rates are continuously dropping,” he noted. “At the same time, the growth rate in mortgage lending is increasing, especially under the impact of government decisions.

“The free, rightful, young citizen of the Republic of Armenia links his future to his own homeland, solely to his own homeland.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Premier: We announce economic revolution’s start with this program of government
This program fully complies with the conceptual notions that we have…
 Pashinyan: One of most important processes in Armenia in recent months is signs of revival of vocational education
Thus, the private sector assumes a very specific interest in making investments in the educational system…
 Dollar “climb” not ending in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, continued to decline in the country…
 Armenia official: We have to do everything to make society sense change in quality of life
But to do such that everyone will equally sense that change is probably more like a wish than it’s actually possible to achieve…
 Bright Armenia parliament faction: Government program has no clear timeframes for implementing economic reforms
The faction MP noted that certain provisions need to be developed in the economic program…
 “My Step” parliamentary group invites Finance Minister for a closed-door meeting
The agenda, in particular, includes the issue of large awards...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos