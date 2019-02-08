Armenia Cabinet holds special session, government program on agenda

YEREVAN. – The Government of Armenia on Friday convened a special Cabinet meeting, and there is solely one matter on the agenda: approval of the proposed program of the government.
Under the country’s Constitution, Friday is the deadline for submitting the government program, and, subsequently, it shall be sent to parliament.
And 24 hours after the government program is sent to the National Assembly (NA), latter’s president Ararat Mirzoyan will announce the day for the continuation of the first NA session, making this document a subject of parliamentary debates.
Even though the draft of the government program was made public on Wednesday, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had recommended—at the Cabinet session on the same day—to wait until the last day, make use of the opportunity, and carry out editorial work on the proposed program.