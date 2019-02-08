Russia MFA: Nicolas Maduro is only legitimate president of Venezuela

Nicolas Maduro is the only legitimate president of Venezuela, said the director of the Latin American department of the Russian MFA, Alexander Schetinin.
According to him, only Venezuelan people should decide on their leaders in accordance with national constitutional procedures.
Venezuelan Parliament Speaker Juan Guaido has proclaimed himself the Latin American country's interim president. The US and a number of other states declared recognition of Guaido.
Maduro declared himself a constitutional president. Russia, China and several other states supported Nicolas Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela.