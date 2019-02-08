Parliament committee on European integration: We have only positive signals on Armenia-EU agreement ratification

YEREVAN. – We have only positive signals from our EU partners and partners from the EU member countries, in connection with the process of ratification of the Armenia-EU agreement.

Arman Yeghoyan, Head of the Standing Committee on European Integration of the National Assembly of Armenia, on Friday told the abovementioned to reporters in parliament.

“Ten out of the 28 [EU] states have already ratified [it]; in some states, the document is already in parliaments, in some [other EU countries]—it’s in process,” Yeghoyan said. “I haven’t seen any negative political signal here; and the EU ambassador, Mr. [Piotr] Świtalski [Head of the Delegation of the EU to Armenia], also stated that there is no political obstacle. Considering everything, I don’t even imagine why there should have been [an obstacle].”

The MP added that this month they shall get the respective roadmap from their European partners, and the implementation of the agreement will begin.

Arman Yeghoyan noted, however, that the process of Armenia’s visa liberalization with the EU has slowed down for some objective reasons.

“In particular, [it’s] due to the forthcoming European Parliament elections, which shall take place in May,” he explained. “Besides, there is also a political agenda here; it’s about the pace of implementation of certain reforms.”