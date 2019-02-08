News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 08
USD
488.69
EUR
554.22
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.69
EUR
554.22
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
MP: Armenia-EU agreement implementation just starting
MP: Armenia-EU agreement implementation just starting
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – We couldn’t say a year ago that the Armenia-EU agreement would be ratified by ten [EU member] countries, as of [Friday,] February 8, 2019; it could have been ten, eleven, or twelve [countries]. 

Arman Yeghoyan, Head of the Standing Committee on European Integration of the National Assembly of Armenia, on Friday told the above-said to reporters in the legislature.

Yeghoyan noted, however, that he cannot specify any timeframes in terms of the Armenia-EU agreement’s ratification by all EU member countries because, in his view, this depends on this document’s approval by specific EU countries.

“There is no need to focus on timeframes,” he added. “There is a need to focus on the dynamism of the processes. If the process is moving forward, then it will reach the destination—one or two months later, or sooner.”

But the MP stressed that even though the Armenia-EU agreement has already come into force, its implementation has not begun yet.

“The implementation is just starting,” Arman Yeghoyan highlighted. “This month we expect to get the EU response regarding the roadmap [which is] already sent to them; once it’s received, the process of implementation will start.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Parliament committee on European integration: We have only positive signals on Armenia-EU agreement ratification
There is no political obstacle, the committee chair said…
 Kosovo rejects EU idea mine should be part of Serbia talks
The government said it was a “false issue that clearly aims at Kosovo division...
 Zarif says newly-unveiled EU trade mechanism cannot be linked to FATF
EU backs Iran trading system but warns on Syria, missiles
The Council has serious concerns regarding Iran's military involvement and continuous presence of Iranian forces in Syria...
 EU: Only political decision via dialogue under UN may bring peace in Syria
All sides should understand that only a political decision through dialogue…
 Pashinyan comments on visa liberalization issue
Of course I hope we will create more favorable conditions for recording success in visa liberalization with the EU...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos