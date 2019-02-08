MP: Armenia-EU agreement implementation just starting

YEREVAN. – We couldn’t say a year ago that the Armenia-EU agreement would be ratified by ten [EU member] countries, as of [Friday,] February 8, 2019; it could have been ten, eleven, or twelve [countries].

Arman Yeghoyan, Head of the Standing Committee on European Integration of the National Assembly of Armenia, on Friday told the above-said to reporters in the legislature.

Yeghoyan noted, however, that he cannot specify any timeframes in terms of the Armenia-EU agreement’s ratification by all EU member countries because, in his view, this depends on this document’s approval by specific EU countries.

“There is no need to focus on timeframes,” he added. “There is a need to focus on the dynamism of the processes. If the process is moving forward, then it will reach the destination—one or two months later, or sooner.”

But the MP stressed that even though the Armenia-EU agreement has already come into force, its implementation has not begun yet.

“The implementation is just starting,” Arman Yeghoyan highlighted. “This month we expect to get the EU response regarding the roadmap [which is] already sent to them; once it’s received, the process of implementation will start.”