Armenia minister: 5% economic growth is ambitious indicator

YEREVAN. – The 5-percent economic growth that is noted in the government’s program is a quite good, ambitious indicator, albeit it could have been higher, from the viewpoint of value.

The Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia, Tigran Khachatryan, on Friday told about the aforementioned to reporters. He recalled, however, that such economic growth is envisioned for a transition period.

Noting that an average of 3.7-percent economic growth is recorded in the world, Khachatryan said the 5 percent refers to the duration of the government program period.

“Both our wishes and your wishes are that we ensure such conditions that the economic growth be higher,” he added. “But everything should have a foundation; [and] the foundation is investments.”