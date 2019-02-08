Armenia not commenting on Russia-Georgia talks on alternative to Upper Lars

YEREVAN. – The talks aimed at finding alternative route to Upper Lars checkpoint are in progress, but it is yet unclear at what stage the negotiators are, Armenia’s transport minister Hakob Arshakyan told reporters.

The government decided not comment on the matter in order not to interfere with the negotiations, Arshakyan said.

Upper Lars checkpoint is the only land route for the supply of Armenian goods to Russia. However, Russia, Georgia and Swiss SGS company have launched talks on the alternative route.

“It is very important to have an alternative project to Lars [Upper Lars}, but we prefer not commenting, given that the matter is not about Armenia-Russia or Armenia-Georgia border, but about the border of our partners, and we would not like to interfere,” he said.