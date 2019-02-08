Armenia PM spokesperson bewildered by Belarus officials’ statement

YEREVAN. –Vladimir Karapetyan, Spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia, has expressed his bewilderment over the comment by State Secretary Stanislav Zas of the Security Council of Belarus, with respect to the process of his being confirmed in the position of Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Karapetyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that there was no specific arrangement regarding a possible meeting between Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Zas.

“There is nothing new in this process,” he added, and stressed that the matter of election of the new CSTO chief cannot be resolved without consensus.

TUT.by had reported that Armenia’s leadership was not responding to requests for a meeting with Stanislav Zas—Belarus’ candidate for the post of CSTO Secretary General.

