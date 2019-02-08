Armenia transport ministry: Active discussions are held on southern direction of North-South Road Corridor construction

YEREVAN. – Active discussions are held on the southern direction of the North-South Road Corridor Investment Program in Armenia.

The Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies, Hakob Arshakyan, on Friday told about the aforesaid to reporters.

“The southern direction [of this road corridor construction] has strategic importance because we are having a reduction in the two-hour road and 55km section,” he said. “The southern direction package—the construction of a tunnel and three bridges—is estimated at 350 to 400 million [US] dollars.”

Reflecting on Tranche 2 of this program, the minister noted that there were slowdowns here due to the contractor company.

As for Tranche 3, Arshakyan said they were conducting respective negotiations with Chinese partners and donor organizations.

The minister added that road construction is carried out as normal along the lines of Tranche 3, and negotiations are in progress with respect to Tranche 4.