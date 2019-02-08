News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 08
USD
489.19
EUR
554.06
RUB
7.41
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
489.19
EUR
554.06
RUB
7.41
Show news feed
Armenia transport ministry: Active discussions are held on southern direction of North-South Road Corridor construction
Armenia transport ministry: Active discussions are held on southern direction of North-South Road Corridor construction
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – Active discussions are held on the southern direction of the North-South Road Corridor Investment Program in Armenia.

The Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies, Hakob Arshakyan, on Friday told about the aforesaid to reporters.

“The southern direction [of this road corridor construction] has strategic importance because we are having a reduction in the two-hour road and 55km section,” he said. “The southern direction package—the construction of a tunnel and three bridges—is estimated at 350 to 400 million [US] dollars.”

Reflecting on Tranche 2 of this program, the minister noted that there were slowdowns here due to the contractor company.

As for Tranche 3, Arshakyan said they were conducting respective negotiations with Chinese partners and donor organizations.

The minister added that road construction is carried out as normal along the lines of Tranche 3, and negotiations are in progress with respect to Tranche 4.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia not commenting on Russia-Georgia talks on alternative to Upper Lars
The government decided not comment on the matter...
Yerevan Mayor discusses prospects for development of electric transport with EBRD representatives
Russian newspaper: Moscow and Tbilisi complete work on trade mechanisms through Abkhazia and South Ossetia
Moscow and Tbilisi will need seven years to prepare for its implementation...
 Upper Lars checkpoint open for all types of vehicles
Upper Lars checkpoint is the only land route linking Armenia to Russia...
 Russia to continue working on opening new transit corridor for Armenian goods
The first meeting of the trilateral committee of Russia and Georgia with the participation of Switzerland will be held...
 EU to allocate Armenia 732 million euros for transport projects
The Yerevan-Vanadzor road (7.5 million euros), the reconstruction of the Gyumri-Bavra…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos