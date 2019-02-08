Armenia ambassador presents credentials to UNIDO chief

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s ambassador to Austria and newly appointed permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Armen Papikyan, on Thursday handed his credentials to director general Li Yong of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).
Subsequently, the interlocutors touched upon the UNIDO projects that are implemented in Armenia, and discussed the prospects for enhancement of cooperation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Li congratulated the newly appointed permanent representative of Armenia, wished him success, and expressed a conviction that there will be new achievements in bilateral cooperation during the ambassador’s tenure.
Also, the UNIDO chief lauded the leading role of the Armenian government in the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals, and noted that his organization—while being ready to assist—also looks into the possibility of diversifying the domains of cooperation.