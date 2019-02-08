3 wounded soliders will be employed by Armenia's National Security Service

YEREVAN. – Three wounded soldiers, who are undergoing treatment in Homeland Defender’s Rehabilitation Center, will be employed by National Security Service (NSS), rector of the Yerevan State Medical University Armen Muradyan said.
“Under the instruction of NSS head Artur Vanetsyan his employees held several interviews in Homeland Defender’s Rehabilitation Center to find jobs for our wounded guys.
According to preliminary results of the interviews, three soldiers will be employed by the Service. This practice will continue,” Muradyan wrote on Facebook.