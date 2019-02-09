News
Indonesia mayor pledges to help trace Armenian footprints in her city
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

Mayor Tri Rismaharini of Surabaya, Indonesia, has pledged to help trace the Armenian and Russian footprints in her city, Republika.co.id reported; this was requested by the ambassadors of Armenia and Russia—Dziunik Aghajanian and Lyudmila Vorobieva, respectively—at their meeting on Thursday.

“We will help search for the historical records first,” Rismaharini told journalists on Friday, regarding her meetings with the two ambassadors. “If they are available, we are sending them later.”

Rismaharini said she knows about the Armenian footprints in Surabaya from the Sarkisov brothers, the founders of Majapahit Hotel in the city. 

“The Sarkies [Sarkisov] brothers had a house in this city,” she remarked. “It has currently become a shopping mall.”

Also, the mayor of Surabaya said she welcomed the Armenian and the Russian ambassadors’ offer for forging bilateral cooperation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
