One dollar goes beyond AMD 489 in Armenia
One dollar goes beyond AMD 489 in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 489.19/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 0.50 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 554.06 (down by AMD 0.16), that of one British pound totaled AMD 632.67 (up by AMD 2.02), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.41 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 247.08, AMD 20,603.45 and AMD 12,660.9, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
