Armenia First President declines from seeking legal assistance

YEREVAN. – First President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan has declined from seeking legal assistance, noted Arman Musinyan, spokesperson of the first president.
“If the questioning continues, the public will be informed about that by us,” he added.
As reported earlier, Levon Ter-Petrosyan on Thursday was questioned at the Special Investigation Service (SIS), and as a witness along the lines of the criminal case into the events that occurred in capital city Yerevan in March 2008. The questioning lasted 1.5 hours.
Earlier, media had reported that third President Serzh Sargsyan was questioned for several hours on February 1, and as a witness within the framework of the above-said criminal case.
The SIS, however, declines from commenting on the reports with respect to the questioning of both the first and the third presidents.
On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.