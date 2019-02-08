Couple divorce just three minutes after they got married

A Kuwaiti couple got divorced after just three minutes of marriage after a bride tripped during their ceremony, Daily Mail reported.
The marriage is believed to have become the shortest ever in Kuwait's history after the couple received an annulment before they left the courthouse they got married in.
They had just signed their marriage contract in front of a judge when the bride accidentally tripped on her way out and her husband called her 'stupid' .
After being ridiculed, the woman flew into a rage and demanded the judge dissolve their marriage then and there.