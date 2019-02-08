News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 08
USD
489.19
EUR
554.06
RUB
7.41
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
489.19
EUR
554.06
RUB
7.41
Show news feed
Merkel: Islamic State is far from defeated
Merkel: Islamic State is far from defeated
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Islamic State is far from defeated, and instead is morphing into an asymmetrical warfare force after the militant group lost almost all of the territory it once controlled in Syria, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday, Reuters reported.

“The so-called Islamic State has been luckily driven out of its territory but this unfortunately doesn’t mean that Islamic State has disappeared,” Merkel said. “It is transforming into an asymmetrical warfare force. And this, of course, is a threat.”

“We remain a long way from peace in Syria,” said Merkel.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Qatar intends to hold meeting to investigate ISIS crimes
The FM noted that the fight against terrorism is the primary task of the State of Qatar…
Pompeo: ISIS will try to move to Africa or north of Libya
The US task is not to give them territory, maintain pressure on them…
 Egypt court seeks death penalty for ISIS assassination plot suspects
The eight are among a group of nearly 300 people accused of belonging to Islamic State...
 Trio charged with supplying weapon over Strasbourg attack
The men were indicted by an examining magistrate in Paris…
 Car bomb goes off in Syria's Latakia, 1 killed, 14 wounded
The TV also aired shots of the blast site, showing crowds of people around a burnt vehicle with a charred body inside while firefighters were at the spot...
 More than 100 killed in Taliban attack in central Afghanistan
We have information that 126 people have been killed in the explosion inside the military training center, eight special commandoes are among the dead...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos