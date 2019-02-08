4 Indians stranded in Armenia sent back home

Four Indian citizens from Punjab who were stranded in Armenia have been sent back to India today, the Indian embassy in Armenia tweeted on Friday.
Earlier four Indians uploaded a video on social media requesting the member of the parliament to bring them back. Indian police have booked six people, including an Armenia-based travel agent, for fraudulently sending the four men to Armenia on tourist visa in December last year after promising work visa, Hindustan Times reported. The young people that they did not have food for five days and the landlord has asked them to leave the place.
A day before external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said the Indian ambassador in Armenia had reached them and was providing all help and assistance.