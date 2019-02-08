Expert: Pashinyan-Aliyev contacts are preparation for talks

YEREVAN. – The meetings of Armenian Prime Minister and Azerbaijani president are of preparatory character, political analyst Stepan Safaryan believes.
He called them a necessary communication for resumption of talks.
“Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting has to be considered in the context of preparing for the negotiation process on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict,” he told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Safaryan emphasized that Armenia clearly stated that it will not hold talks on behalf of Karabakh.
“Armenia will naturally raise the issue of the status and security of Karabakh, but will not be a part of talks instead of Stepanakert,” he said.