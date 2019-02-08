Armenia's Defense Minister meets CEO of Rostec Corporation

Estonian PM receives Armenian Foreign Minister

ANCA: Armenia’s humanitarian mission will save lives in Syria

Armenian President meets with THALES executives in Paris

4 Indians stranded in Armenia sent back home

One dollar goes beyond AMD 489 in Armenia

Armenia parliament speaker heads for Karabakh on working visit

Armenia First President declines from seeking legal assistance

Armenia transport ministry: Active discussions are held on southern direction of North-South Road Corridor construction

Ukrainian Embassy in Armenia slams Russia and refuses to answer questions

Demographer: Armenian population decreases by 7 thousand people

Migration official: Readmission and visa facilitation agreements complement each other

Russia, Iran, Turkey to hold Sochi talks on US troops withdrawal from Syria

Armenia minister: 5% economic growth is ambitious indicator

3 wounded soliders will be employed by Armenia's National Security Service

Armenia parliament to consider government program on February 12

Armenia ambassador presents credentials to UNIDO chief

Russian defense minister thanks Armenia for humanitarian mission in Syria

Armenia PM spokesperson bewildered by Belarus officials’ statement

Former MP Manvel Grigoryan hospitalized to Nairi center

MP: Armenia-EU agreement implementation just starting

Armenia PM: Government sums up discussions, we will have 12 ministries

Armenia not commenting on Russia-Georgia talks on alternative to Upper Lars

Parliament committee on European integration: We have only positive signals on Armenia-EU agreement ratification

Tallinn hosts concert dedicated to Komitas 150th anniversary

WSJ: US to withdraw its troops from Syria by late April

Russian border guards catch drug trafficker at Armenia checkpoint

Armenia standing parliamentary committee on health care holds its 1st meeting

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Today we will practically sum up government structure draft

Russia MFA: Nicolas Maduro is only legitimate president of Venezuela

Group of 83 Armenian experts arrives in Syria for humanitarian mission

Karabakh MFA: Baku must directly petition to Stepanakert regarding Azerbaijan criminals who are convicted in Artsakh

Armenia Premier: We announce economic revolution’s start with this program of government

Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan to be charged?

Armenia government approves its program, sends to parliament

Armenian pottery of Jerusalem to be on UNESCO Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage?

Armenia Cabinet holds special session, government program on agenda

Pashinyan: One of most important processes in Armenia in recent months is signs of revival of vocational education

Armenia PM: Mortgage loans in 2018 exceeded previous year’s indicators by 20%

Erdogan pushes U.S. to lift tariffs on Turkish steel

Trump, Xi unlikely to meet before March 1 trade deadline

Ameriabank enters into EUR 16.8M long-term subordinated loan agreements

Mogherini repeats call for peaceful solution in Venezuelan

Iran reveals missile, shows off underground factory

Turkey building collapse death toll rises to 10

France expects to support revised Nord Stream 2 directive

Inmate falls through ceiling trying to escape from jail

Iran is biggest missile power in region

Serzh Sargsyan gave no testimonies against second president: Attorney

US might lift sanctions on Venezuelan military who back Guaido: Bolton

Armenian government to convene extraordinary sitting tomorrow

US official: No Patriot sales to Turkey in event of S-400 purchase

David Tonoyan discusses prospects for military-technical cooperation in Moscow

Lebanese PM calls on Italy to increase investment in Lebanon

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 7.02.2019

Trump accuses Schiff of ‘unlimited presidential harassment’

Russian FMA: Washington already made decision on forceful intervention in Venezuela

Levon Ter-Petrosyan questioned as witness in March 1 case

Karabakh President spokesperson: Serzh Sargsyan never forces territorial concessions

Belarus official: Confirmation of CSTO chief not moving forward

France recalls ambassador to Italy

Armenia’s Defense Minister departs for Moscow on working visit

Dollar “climb” not ending in Armenia

France MFA: Macron fulfills his pledge to honor French citizens of Armenian descent

Armenian PM salutes Macron’s decision to declare April 24 Armenian Genocide Commemoration Day

Aram I thanks Macron for declaring April 24 Armenian Genocide remembrance day in France

Armenia villager dies of carbon monoxide poisoning

France, Germany sign contract for future Combat Air System

Armenia official: We have to do everything to make society sense change in quality of life

Al Jazeera publishes article about Armenian refugee jewellers in Syria

Bright Armenia parliament faction: Government program has no clear timeframes for implementing economic reforms

Armenia legislature deputy speaker dismisses reports on separate groups within authorities

Driver found dead inside car in Armenia’s Kotayk

Russian Aurus limo presentation to be held in UAE

“My Step” parliamentary group invites Finance Minister for a closed-door meeting

Armenia MP: Our representatives at ECHR have all opportunities for counteracting

MP: Armenia parliamentary committee to become platform for human rights protection

Iran appears to have attempted to launch second satellite

Prosperous Armenia parliament faction: We tried to find consensus, it failed

US to send 250 troops to Texas due to migrant caravan

Armenia 2nd President’s attorney: Robert Kocharyan is political prisoner

Armenia MOD delegation visits Lithuania

Qatar intends to hold meeting to investigate ISIS crimes

Pompeo: ISIS will try to move to Africa or north of Libya

Artsakh President attends meeting of Artsakh Police Board

Armenia ambassador presents credentials to IAEA chief

Armenia 2nd President to remain in custody

Armenia PM: We had unprecedented increase in number of cars in 2018

Mike Pompeo tweets map of partitioned Turkey

President stresses Armenia’s great potential in alternative energy

Alexander Arzoumanian appointed Armenia ambassador to Sweden

Makeup of Armenia parliament delegations to international organizations is approved

Armenian MP of Turkey expresses solidarity with Kurdish female politician on hunger strike

Newspaper: New player in Armenia's petroleum product market

Stoltenberg says NATO plans to preserve INF Treaty

Presidents of US and Colombia to meet in Washington

Abbas pledges to continue security cooperation with Israel

Trump nominates David Malpass to head World Bank

Germany to seek antitrust reform in 2020 EU presidency

Iran vows to do renovation work on Arak reactor