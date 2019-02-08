ANCA: Armenia’s humanitarian mission will save lives in Syria

Armenia’s humanitarian deployment to aid vulnerable Christian communities will save lives, inspire survivors and restore hope, executive director of the Armenian National Committee of America said.
“Armenia’s humanitarian deployment to aid vulnerable Christian communities, churches, schools, and hospitals will save lives, inspire survivors, restore hope, and - more broadly- advance our enduring American commitment to preserving Christianity and promoting ethnic and faith-based diversity within Syria and across the Middle East,” said Aram Hamparian.
Armenia has deployed an 83-member, independent humanitarian mission of doctors and de-miners to support and sustain at-risk survivors among Syria’s devastated Christian Armenian community.