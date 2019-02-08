News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 08
USD
489.19
EUR
554.06
RUB
7.41
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
489.19
EUR
554.06
RUB
7.41
Show news feed
ANCA: Armenia’s humanitarian mission will save lives in Syria
ANCA: Armenia’s humanitarian mission will save lives in Syria
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Armenia’s humanitarian deployment to aid vulnerable Christian communities will save lives, inspire survivors and restore hope, executive director of the Armenian National Committee of America said.

“Armenia’s humanitarian deployment to aid vulnerable Christian communities, churches, schools, and hospitals will save lives, inspire survivors, restore hope, and - more broadly- advance our enduring American commitment to preserving Christianity and promoting ethnic and faith-based diversity within Syria and across the Middle East,” said Aram Hamparian.

Armenia has deployed an 83-member, independent humanitarian mission of doctors and de-miners to support and sustain at-risk survivors among Syria’s devastated Christian Armenian community.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos