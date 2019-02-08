Iran’s Zarif urges EU to meet its JCPOA obligations

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on the European Union to meet its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal, saying if the EU wants to set preconditions for the implementation of their commitments, Iran may walk away from the deal, Tasnim News Agency reported.
If Europeans demand changes to Iran's missile program and the country’s accession to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as preconditions for fulfilling their commitments, Tehran would have numerous options, one of which is to withdraw from the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Zarif told RT Arabic TV.
On Monday, Council of the European Union issued a conclusion on the Islamic Republic, urging Iran to "adopt and implement the necessary legislation pursuant to its commitments under the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Action Plan."
The EU has also voiced readiness to "continue cooperation with Iran in these areas, including by providing technical assistance for the implementation of the FATF Action Plan."