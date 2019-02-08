Armenian FM meets Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee of Riigikogu

Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee of Riigikogu Marko Mihkelson received foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan who arrived in Tallinn on an official visit, the Armenian foreign ministry reported.
The parties exchanged views on the perspectives of deepening bilateral relations in the format of parliamentary diplomacy.
At the request of the interlocutors, Minister Mnatsakanyan touched upon Armenia's foreign policy priorities and recent domestic political developments in Armenia. In this regard Minister Mnatsakanyan underlined that the government proved its political will by implementing the reforms initiated on the basis of the broad mandate of the people.
The Armenian Foreign Minister presented to the members of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Romanian Foreign Ministry the achievements of Armenia in the field of innovation and digital technologies and the development of creative education, highlighting the exchange of bilateral experience and deepening of cooperation in this field. In this regard Minister Mnatsakanyan highly appreciated the meetings and discussions with Estonia's leading hi-tech and digital experts and officials, expressing hope that they will serve as a good basis for initiating practical and mutually beneficial joint projects.
Minister Mnatsakanyan and Marko Mihkelson exchanged views on the Armenia-European Union cooperation, underlining the importance of the Eastern Partnership as a useful platform for cooperation with the EU and Member States.