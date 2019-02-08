News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 08
USD
489.19
EUR
554.06
RUB
7.41
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
489.19
EUR
554.06
RUB
7.41
Show news feed
Former MP Manvel Grigoryan hospitalized under strict control
Former MP Manvel Grigoryan hospitalized under strict control
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Retired general and former MP Manvel Grigoryan  was hospitalized to the Nairi medical center for medical checkup under strict control, director of the medical center Anatoly Gnuni told Armenian News-NEWS.am on Friday.

According to Anatoly Gnuni, Manvel Grigoryan was accompanied by a large number of people. “We will clarify the diagnosis and after which it will be clear whether he will be transferred to prison, prison hospital, or a different decision will be made, ”he said.

The Former MP is charged with unlawfully acquiring and possessing weapons and ammunition, as well as committing large-scale embezzlement.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos