Former MP Manvel Grigoryan hospitalized under strict control

Retired general and former MP Manvel Grigoryan was hospitalized to the Nairi medical center for medical checkup under strict control, director of the medical center Anatoly Gnuni told Armenian News-NEWS.am on Friday.
According to Anatoly Gnuni, Manvel Grigoryan was accompanied by a large number of people. “We will clarify the diagnosis and after which it will be clear whether he will be transferred to prison, prison hospital, or a different decision will be made, ”he said.
The Former MP is charged with unlawfully acquiring and possessing weapons and ammunition, as well as committing large-scale embezzlement.