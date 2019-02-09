Armenia government to have new structure

YEREVAN. – Twelve ministries—instead of the current seventeen—will function in the reduced structure of the Government of Armenia.
The Information and Public Relations Department of the Prime Minister’s Staff has informed that these ministries will be named as follows:
Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ministry of Defense; Ministry of Emergency Situations; Ministry of Justice; Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs; Ministry of Education, Science and Culture; Ministry of Nature Protection; Ministry of Health; Ministry of Finance; Ministry of Economy; Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures; and Ministry of High Technology Industry.