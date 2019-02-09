Armenia FM presents Karabakh conflict to Estonia colleague

Armenia parliament: Politico-military alliance signing or Karabakh recognition is on our agenda

Armenia 2nd President’s lawyer: PM is instructing to lose cases at ECHR

Armenia President attends concert dedicated to Charles Aznavour

Expert: Armenia has great potential in solar power production, consumption

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired over 2,000 shots in passing week

Armenia 2nd president’s attorney: Standard applied to PM Pashinyan should be applied to Kocharyan as well

Armenia PM has working breakfast with IT representatives

Armenia President, ex-PM of France discuss South Caucasus challenges

White House announces Trump medical exam results

Major road accident in Armenia’s Aragatsotn; 1 dead, 4 injured

Armenia MP: “Nostradamusism” is impermissible in Karabakh conflict settlement matter

Newspaper: Armenia parliament speaker to travel to Germany

Indonesia mayor pledges to help trace Armenian footprints in her city

Armenia PM: We have record progress

Armenia government to have new structure

Trump to meet young Austrian Chancellor Kurz

Turkey’s ancient village Hasankeyf soon to disappear under water

Saudi Arabia's al-Jubeir says crown prince did not order Khashoggi killing

Maduro says doesn’t think Venezuela needs presidential elections now

Fiancee hopes Saudi writer's killers will be punished

Turkish FM urges UN to set commission on Khashoggi case

UK pushes to take Saudis off EU dirty money blacklist

Iran’s Zarif urges EU to meet its JCPOA obligations

Merkel: Islamic State is far from defeated

Kosovo: Serbia not recognizing its borders threatens peace

Former MP Manvel Grigoryan hospitalized under strict control

France keeps up pressure on Italy

Couple divorce just three minutes after they got married

Khamenei: ‘Death to America’ means death to Trump, Bolton, and Pompeo

Armenian FM meets Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee of Riigikogu

Expert: Pashinyan-Aliyev contacts are preparation for talks

Armenia's Defense Minister meets CEO of Rostec Corporation

Estonian PM receives Armenian Foreign Minister

ANCA: Armenia’s humanitarian mission will save lives in Syria

Armenian President meets with THALES executives in Paris

4 Indians stranded in Armenia sent back home

One dollar goes beyond AMD 489 in Armenia

Armenia parliament speaker heads for Karabakh on working visit

Armenia First President declines from seeking legal assistance

Armenia transport ministry: Active discussions are held on southern direction of North-South Road Corridor construction

Ukrainian Embassy in Armenia slams Russia and refuses to answer questions

Demographer: Armenian population decreases by 7 thousand people

Migration official: Readmission and visa facilitation agreements complement each other

Russia, Iran, Turkey to hold Sochi talks on US troops withdrawal from Syria

Armenia minister: 5% economic growth is ambitious indicator

3 wounded soliders will be employed by Armenia's National Security Service

Armenia parliament to consider government program on February 12

Armenia ambassador presents credentials to UNIDO chief

Russian defense minister thanks Armenia for humanitarian mission in Syria

Armenia PM spokesperson bewildered by Belarus officials’ statement

Former MP Manvel Grigoryan hospitalized to Nairi center

MP: Armenia-EU agreement implementation just starting

Armenia PM: Government sums up discussions, we will have 12 ministries

Armenia not commenting on Russia-Georgia talks on alternative to Upper Lars

Parliament committee on European integration: We have only positive signals on Armenia-EU agreement ratification

Tallinn hosts concert dedicated to Komitas 150th anniversary

WSJ: US to withdraw its troops from Syria by late April

Russian border guards catch drug trafficker at Armenia checkpoint

Armenia standing parliamentary committee on health care holds its 1st meeting

Armenia’s Pashinyan: Today we will practically sum up government structure draft

Russia MFA: Nicolas Maduro is only legitimate president of Venezuela

Group of 83 Armenian experts arrives in Syria for humanitarian mission

Karabakh MFA: Baku must directly petition to Stepanakert regarding Azerbaijan criminals who are convicted in Artsakh

Armenia Premier: We announce economic revolution’s start with this program of government

Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan to be charged?

Armenia government approves its program, sends to parliament

Armenian pottery of Jerusalem to be on UNESCO Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage?

Armenia Cabinet holds special session, government program on agenda

Pashinyan: One of most important processes in Armenia in recent months is signs of revival of vocational education

Armenia PM: Mortgage loans in 2018 exceeded previous year’s indicators by 20%

Erdogan pushes U.S. to lift tariffs on Turkish steel

Trump, Xi unlikely to meet before March 1 trade deadline

Ameriabank enters into EUR 16.8M long-term subordinated loan agreements

Mogherini repeats call for peaceful solution in Venezuelan

Iran reveals missile, shows off underground factory

Turkey building collapse death toll rises to 10

France expects to support revised Nord Stream 2 directive

Inmate falls through ceiling trying to escape from jail

Iran is biggest missile power in region

Serzh Sargsyan gave no testimonies against second president: Attorney

US might lift sanctions on Venezuelan military who back Guaido: Bolton

Armenian government to convene extraordinary sitting tomorrow

US official: No Patriot sales to Turkey in event of S-400 purchase

David Tonoyan discusses prospects for military-technical cooperation in Moscow

Lebanese PM calls on Italy to increase investment in Lebanon

Trump accuses Schiff of ‘unlimited presidential harassment’

Russian FMA: Washington already made decision on forceful intervention in Venezuela

Levon Ter-Petrosyan questioned as witness in March 1 case

Karabakh President spokesperson: Serzh Sargsyan never forces territorial concessions

Belarus official: Confirmation of CSTO chief not moving forward

France recalls ambassador to Italy

Armenia’s Defense Minister departs for Moscow on working visit

Dollar “climb” not ending in Armenia

France MFA: Macron fulfills his pledge to honor French citizens of Armenian descent

Armenian PM salutes Macron’s decision to declare April 24 Armenian Genocide Commemoration Day

Aram I thanks Macron for declaring April 24 Armenian Genocide remembrance day in France

Armenia villager dies of carbon monoxide poisoning