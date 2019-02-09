Armenia PM: We have record progress

In 2018, Armenia has recorded a record progress—by 9 points, and it is in the 19th place by the Davos World Economic Forum indicator that characterizes the degree of concentration (monopolization) of market.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote the aforesaid in a Facebook post.
“This means that the international community acknowledges that we [Armenia] have achieved major successes in 2018, in the fight against monopolies [in the country],” he added. “The noted indicator is a key signal for potential investors, who can see that Armenia is among the top 20 in the world, in terms of antitrust.”