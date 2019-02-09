White House announces Trump medical exam results

US President Donald Trump, 72, underwent a regular physical exam, and it was determined that he was in “very good health,” the White House announced in a statement which presented the respective memo written by Sean Conley, the physician to the president.
Trump participated in roughly four hours of exams performed by Conley and “a panel of 11 different board certified specialists.”
“I am happy to announce the President of the United States is in very good health and I anticipate he will remain so for the duration of his presidency, and beyond,” Conley added in his memo.