Armenia President, ex-PM of France discuss South Caucasus challenges

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who is in Paris on a working visit, met with former Prime Minister of France Dominique de Villepin, who previously had served also as Minister of the Interior and Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Sarkissian and De Villepin exchanged views on international politics and security, and touched upon the issues and challenges of the South Caucasus.
Also, Armen Sarkissian spoke about the programs and presidential initiatives, and he noted that they aim to turn Armenia into a center for newest technologies, innovations, and startups.
In addition, President Sarkissian invited Dominique de Villepin to Armenia, and the ex-PM of France accepted this invitation.