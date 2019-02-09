News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 09
USD
489.19
EUR
554.06
RUB
7.41
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
489.19
EUR
554.06
RUB
7.41
Show news feed
Armenia President, ex-PM of France discuss South Caucasus challenges
Armenia President, ex-PM of France discuss South Caucasus challenges
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who is in Paris on a working visit, met with former Prime Minister of France Dominique de Villepin, who previously had served also as Minister of the Interior and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Sarkissian and De Villepin exchanged views on international politics and security, and touched upon the issues and challenges of the South Caucasus.

Also, Armen Sarkissian spoke about the programs and presidential initiatives, and he noted that they aim to turn Armenia into a center for newest technologies, innovations, and startups.

In addition, President Sarkissian invited Dominique de Villepin to Armenia, and the ex-PM of France accepted this invitation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos