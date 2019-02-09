Armenia PM has working breakfast with IT representatives

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday had a working breakfast with members of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises, and representatives from several IT companies.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the government news service that, in particular, those in attendance discussed the preparations for this year’s World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT), which capital city Yerevan will host in fall. Pashinyan underscored the holding of this event in Armenia.

The interlocutors conferred also on the prospects for the development as well as the forthcoming programs and main directions of the IT sector.

The PM stressed that IT development will be one of the Armenian government’s priorities, and that the state is interested in continuing close cooperation with the companies of this sector.