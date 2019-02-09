News
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired over 2,000 shots in passing week
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired over 2,000 shots in passing week
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire at the Line of Contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 300 times, from February 3 to 9.

During this time the Azerbaijan armed forces fired more than 2,000 shots toward the military positions of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), and with various-caliber rifle weapons, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed.

Vanguard units of the Artsakh Defense Army, however, refrained from taking actions in response, and they continued to confidently carry out their combat duty.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
