Saturday
February 09
Armenia parliament: Politico-military alliance signing or Karabakh recognition is on our agenda
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – Parliamentary diplomacy is one of the essential directions of the activities of the National Assembly (NA) of the Republic of Armenia, and the Artsakh issue is among the key matters on the Republic of Armenia’s foreign policy agenda at various parliamentary platforms. 

NA President Ararat Mirzoyan on Saturday stated the aforementioned to Artsakhpress, in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR). He noted that all parliaments of Armenia should spare no effort in representing Artsakh at various best platforms.

“We have [but] one paramount task on the nationwide agenda; it’s the equitable solution of the Artsakh issue; [and] the forces of the two parliaments should be used for the resolution of this issue,” Mirzoyan said. “Time will tell as to what extent the signing of a politico-military alliance [between Armenia and Artsakh], or Artsakh’s [formal] recognition [by Armenia], will be helpful to reach that goal (…). [But] we need to come to the recognition, or to the signing of an alliance, as a result of a joint discussion.”
