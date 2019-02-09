2019 will be year full of Armenia-Russia military cooperation (PHOTOS)

Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan’s working visit to Russia is still in progress. Tonoyan on Saturday met with Commander Aleksandr Dvornikov of the Southern Military District (SMD) troops of the Russian Armed Forces.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, informed about he abovementioned in a Facebook post.

He added that the interlocutors discussed Armenian-Russian military cooperation, regional security, the 102nd Russian Military Base in Armenia’s Gyumri, combat-readiness, and military service.

Hovhannisyan said considering that the SMD troops operate in Syria, too, Tonoyan and Dvornikov conferred also on the activities of the Armenian humanitarian mission in Aleppo.

In addition, the Armenian MOD spokesperson stated that they underscored the need to ensure the high level of Armenian-Russian joint military exercises. In this connection, Davit Tonoyan and Aleksandr Dvornikov noted that 2019 will be a year full of joint events, military staff trainings, and military maneuvers.