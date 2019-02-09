Armenia President attends AGBU 90th General Assembly in Paris

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian attended the 90th General Assembly of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) in Paris, France, Armenian President’s press service reported.
The General Assembly is attended by the delegates from different countries of the world.
AGBU is the world’s largest non-profit organization which promotes the upholding of the Armenian heritage through educational, cultural and humanitarian programs. AGBU has played a significant role in upholding Armenian traditions and values by adapting to the needs of the worldwide community and the demands of the times.
Armen Sarkissian is a member of the AGBU Central Board of Directors since 2016.