NATO Secretary General urges EU to save joint nuclear missions

Europeans should participate in joint nuclear missions within NATO, said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
According to him, a world without nuclear weapons is NATO’s top priority, but it cannot be abandoned unilaterally, MIGnews reported.
Sharing nuclear responsibility is important for NATO, he said urging alliance partners, including Germany, to be part of this responsibility.
According to unofficial data, nearly 20 US nuclear weapons, transported in the middle of the last century, are stored in Germany, the source added.