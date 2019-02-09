Armenia FM takes part in 6th Tallinn Conference on Eastern Partnership

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan participated in the 6th Annual Eastern Partnership Conference in Tallinn, dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership, Armenian MFA press service reported.
Estonian Prime Minister Jüri Ratas made an introductory speech, and the representative of Romania to the EU Dănuţ-Sebastian Neculaescu presented the priorities of the chairmanship and the upcoming programs.
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan noted that the EaP is a good tool for promoting European values and creating institutions according to the European model.
“We have an unusual agenda with Estonia, aimed at developing bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation, as well as promoting the European agenda via European values. We have a rich bilateral agenda with the EU as well,” the minister said referring to EU-Armenia deal, which is “an important and effective tool to support our reform program and deepen cooperation.”
Armenian FM highlighted the importance of civil society and youth on the Eastern Partnership agenda, and noted that the Armenian national platform of civil society is a very important partner of the government.
“The most important task is the recognition of common values and common European identity as the axis of the Eastern Partnership,” the Armenian FM added.