Saturday
February 09
Saturday
February 09
Trump: We have great economy DESPITE Obama Administration
We have a great economy DESPITE the Obama Administration and all of its job killing Regulations and Roadblocks, the US President Donald Trump tweeted.

According to him, if that thinking prevailed in the 2016 Election, the U.S. would be in a depression.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
