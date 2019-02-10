Prince Philip gives up driver’s license

Prince Philip has decided to stop driving at the age of 97, less than a month after he was involved in a collision that left two women injured, Buckingham Palace said Saturday. Prosecutors said they would consider the decision as they decide whether to charge the husband of Queen Elizabeth II over the Jan. 17 crash, CBS News reported.
"After careful consideration the Duke of Edinburgh has taken the decision to voluntarily surrender his driving license," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
Norfolk Police confirmed Saturday that the prince had "voluntarily surrendered his license to officers." It said an investigation file on the case had been handed to prosecutors, who will decide whether to press charges.