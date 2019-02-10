Mexico’s former first lady says she’s divorcing Pena Nieto

Mexico's ex-first lady Angelica Rivera announced Friday she is divorcing her husband, Enrique Pena Nieto, two months after the end of his presidential term which was marred by scandals including one over a mansion provided to her by a government contractor, Bloomberg reported quoting AP.
Rivera is a former telenovela actor, and critics have long charged that the photogenic couple's marriage was a marketing strategy to burnish Pena Nieto's image for his 2012 presidential campaign.
Earlier this week the magazine Hola reported that the couple had split in December; Pena Nieto's six-year term ended Dec. 1.
In a brief message published on social media, Rivera said she had always given her all to the marriage and deeply regrets "this very painful situation."
"Today all my energy, strength and love are focused on continuing to be a good mother, on recovering my life and my professional career," Rivera said.
Rivera and Pena Nieto's last official public appearance together was Sept. 15 for Mexican Independence Day celebrations. They were also seen in January at the funeral of a prominent leader of his Institutional Revolutionary Party.
According to Hola the two remain "cordial," and while Pena Nieto and his three children are still in Mexico, Rivera and her children have gone to her residence in the United States.