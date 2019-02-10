News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
February 10
USD
489.19
EUR
554.06
RUB
7.41
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
February 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
489.19
EUR
554.06
RUB
7.41
Show news feed
Trump tells democrats to embrace Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal
Trump tells democrats to embrace Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

US President Donald Trump sarcastically tweeted that he believed Democrats should embrace Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “Green New Deal” resolution, The Daily Caller reported.

“I think it is very important for the Democrats to press forward with their Green New Deal,” Trump tweeted Saturday evening. “It would be great for the so-called ‘Carbon Footprint’ to permanently eliminate all Planes, Cars, Cows, Oil, Gas & the Military – even if no other country would do the same. Brilliant!”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos