Trump tells democrats to embrace Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal

US President Donald Trump sarcastically tweeted that he believed Democrats should embrace Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “Green New Deal” resolution, The Daily Caller reported.
“I think it is very important for the Democrats to press forward with their Green New Deal,” Trump tweeted Saturday evening. “It would be great for the so-called ‘Carbon Footprint’ to permanently eliminate all Planes, Cars, Cows, Oil, Gas & the Military – even if no other country would do the same. Brilliant!”