US delivers first batch of humanitarian assistance for Venezuela

The United States has delivered the first batch of humanitarian assistance for Venezuela to the aid collection center in the Colombian city of Cucuta, located at the Venezuelan border, the US Department of State said on Sunday.
"The United States is proud to announce the arrival of the first shipment of relief supplies being delivered in Cucuta, Colombia for the Venezuelan people. We will continue to work with @jguaido [Juan Guaido, self-proclaimed Venezuelan interim president] and our partners to deliver humanitarian aid to Venezuelans in need," the Department of State posted on Twitter.