Artworks allegedly by Adolf Hitler fail to sell at Nuremberg auction

Five paintings attributed to Adolf Hitler have failed to find buyers at an auction held amid anger at the sale of Nazi memorabilia, The Guardian reported.
High starting prices of between €19,000 and €45,000 ($21,000 and $50,000), and lingering suspicions about the authenticity of the artworks were thought to have scared off potential buyers at Saturday’s auction in Nuremberg.
The Weidler auction house did not comment on the reasons for the failure but said the paintings could yet be sold at a later date.
Nuremberg’s mayor, Ulrich Maly, had earlier condemned the sale as being “in bad taste”.
Among the items that failed to sell were a mountain lake view and a painting of a wicker armchair with a swastika symbol presumed to have belonged to the late Nazi dictator.