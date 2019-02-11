News
Trump ready to declare 2nd government shutdown
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

If the US Congress does not does not allocate the necessary funds to build a wall along the border with Mexico, President Donald Trump stands ready to declare a second partial federal government shutdown next week.

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney on Sunday stated about the aforementioned in an appearance on NBC.

When asked whether he could rule out another partial government shutdown next week, Mulvaney responded that he “absolutely cannot” rule it out.

He proposed to consider the situation that would be created if more hard-core Congress members were to propose to Trump to consider the package of laws that do not envision funding for the building of this wall, and he added that it is impossible that Trump would sign under such a document.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
