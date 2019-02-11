US, China presidents to meet in Florida next month?

The next meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping may take place at the US president’s residence in Mar-a-Lago. Florida, Axios website reported citing White House sources.
Trump’s advisers have informally discussed holding a summit there next month with Xi to try to end the US-China trade war, according to two administration officials with direct knowledge of the internal discussions.
But a third official cautioned that the team has discussed other locations, including the Chinese capital city of Beijing, and that it is premature to say where they will meet—or even whether a meeting is certain to happen.