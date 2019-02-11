News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 11
USD
489.19
EUR
554.06
RUB
7.41
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
489.19
EUR
554.06
RUB
7.41
Show news feed
US, China presidents to meet in Florida next month?
US, China presidents to meet in Florida next month?
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The next meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping may take place at the US president’s residence in Mar-a-Lago. Florida, Axios website reported citing White House sources.

Trump’s advisers have informally discussed holding a summit there next month with Xi to try to end the US-China trade war, according to two administration officials with direct knowledge of the internal discussions.

But a third official cautioned that the team has discussed other locations, including the Chinese capital city of Beijing, and that it is premature to say where they will meet—or even whether a meeting is certain to happen.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos