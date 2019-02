Acting Pentagon chief makes unannounced visit to Afghanistan

Armenia parliament ex-deputy speaker terminates membership to former ruling party

Van rolls into valley, catches fire in Armenia’s Tavush

US, China presidents to meet in Florida next month?

Large fire breaks out at Armenia village school

Trump ready to declare 2nd government shutdown

Second victim of armed clash at Armenia restaurant dies

Defense Ministry Spokesperson: Information on death of soldier is not made public, but is not hidden

Turkey: China's treatment of Uighurs is 'embarrassment for humanity'

US blogger sets new world record for speed reading

Moderate earthquake shakes Iran’s Qeshm Island

Louvre Abu Dhabi to exhibit Rembrandt and Vermeer masterpieces

Reporters Without Borders: Azerbaijan should give up blacklist practice

Artworks allegedly by Adolf Hitler fail to sell at Nuremberg auction

Premieres lignes: Azerbaijan’s lawsuit compels court to formulate concept of “dictatorship”

Russian foreign ministry comments on situation around CSTO secretary general

Independent: Majority of voters want Theresa May to delay Brexit

Five cars crash in major accident in Yerevan

US delivers first batch of humanitarian assistance for Venezuela

First private cosmodrome for suborbital space tourism flights to be built in Russia

World's longest 3D-printed concrete bridge opens in Shanghai

Fire breaks out in Yerevan

South Korea signs deal to pay more for U.S. troops

Trump tells democrats to embrace Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal

Mexico’s former first lady says she’s divorcing Pena Nieto

Prince Philip gives up driver’s license

Mass protests amid country's economic reforms held in Rome

7 injured in Armenia major road accident (PHOTO)

Robert A Heinlein’s unpublished book discovered in UK

2 injured in Armenia road accident

Wife in US accuses husband of torture and murder of their daughter

Trump: We have great economy DESPITE Obama Administration

Car with 4-year-old girl, man, sinks beneath ice in Russia

Armenia Parliament speaker meets his Artsakh counterpart

Palestinian detained for murder of Israeli young woman in Ramallah

NATO Secretary General urges EU to save joint nuclear missions

Armenia FM takes part in 6th Tallinn Conference on Eastern Partnership

Artsakh President discusses parliamentary relations with Armenia parliament speaker

7 militants sentenced to life imprisonment for 2015 museum attack in Tunisia

Parliament speaker: Committee on cooperation with Artsakh Parliament will be formed

Armenia President attends AGBU 90th General Assembly in Paris

CNN: Trump refuses to respond to Congress request on Khashoggi murder

2019 will be year full of Armenia-Russia military cooperation (PHOTOS)

Armenia FM presents Karabakh conflict to Estonia colleague

Armenia parliament: Politico-military alliance signing or Karabakh recognition is on our agenda

Armenia 2nd President’s lawyer: PM is instructing to lose cases at ECHR

Armenia President attends concert dedicated to Charles Aznavour

Expert: Armenia has great potential in solar power production, consumption

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired over 2,000 shots in passing week

Armenia 2nd president’s attorney: Standard applied to PM Pashinyan should be applied to Kocharyan as well

Armenia PM has working breakfast with IT representatives

Armenia President, ex-PM of France discuss South Caucasus challenges

White House announces Trump medical exam results

Major road accident in Armenia’s Aragatsotn; 1 dead, 4 injured

Armenia MP: “Nostradamusism” is impermissible in Karabakh conflict settlement matter

Newspaper: Armenia parliament speaker to travel to Germany

Indonesia mayor pledges to help trace Armenian footprints in her city

Armenia PM: We have record progress

Armenia government to have new structure

Trump to meet young Austrian Chancellor Kurz

Turkey’s ancient village Hasankeyf soon to disappear under water

Saudi Arabia's al-Jubeir says crown prince did not order Khashoggi killing

Maduro says doesn’t think Venezuela needs presidential elections now

Fiancee hopes Saudi writer's killers will be punished

Turkish FM urges UN to set commission on Khashoggi case

UK pushes to take Saudis off EU dirty money blacklist

Iran’s Zarif urges EU to meet its JCPOA obligations

Merkel: Islamic State is far from defeated

Kosovo: Serbia not recognizing its borders threatens peace

Former MP Manvel Grigoryan hospitalized under strict control

France keeps up pressure on Italy

Couple divorce just three minutes after they got married

Khamenei: ‘Death to America’ means death to Trump, Bolton, and Pompeo

Armenian FM meets Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee of Riigikogu

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 8.02.2019

Expert: Pashinyan-Aliyev contacts are preparation for talks

Armenia's Defense Minister meets CEO of Rostec Corporation

Estonian PM receives Armenian Foreign Minister

ANCA: Armenia’s humanitarian mission will save lives in Syria

Armenian President meets with THALES executives in Paris

4 Indians stranded in Armenia sent back home

One dollar goes beyond AMD 489 in Armenia

Armenia parliament speaker heads for Karabakh on working visit

Armenia First President declines from seeking legal assistance

Armenia transport ministry: Active discussions are held on southern direction of North-South Road Corridor construction

Ukrainian Embassy in Armenia slams Russia and refuses to answer questions

Demographer: Armenian population decreases by 7 thousand people

Migration official: Readmission and visa facilitation agreements complement each other

Russia, Iran, Turkey to hold Sochi talks on US troops withdrawal from Syria

Armenia minister: 5% economic growth is ambitious indicator

3 wounded soliders will be employed by Armenia's National Security Service

Armenia parliament to consider government program on February 12

Armenia ambassador presents credentials to UNIDO chief

Russian defense minister thanks Armenia for humanitarian mission in Syria

Armenia PM spokesperson bewildered by Belarus officials’ statement

Former MP Manvel Grigoryan hospitalized to Nairi center

MP: Armenia-EU agreement implementation just starting

Armenia PM: Government sums up discussions, we will have 12 ministries

Armenia not commenting on Russia-Georgia talks on alternative to Upper Lars

Parliament committee on European integration: We have only positive signals on Armenia-EU agreement ratification