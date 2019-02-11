Acting Pentagon chief makes unannounced visit to Afghanistan

Acting US Defense Department Secretary Patrick Shanahan made an unannounced visit to Afghanistan, nation.com reported.
Earlier, US Special Representative for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, said that the US side would like to conclude a peace deal with representatives of Taliban movement before the Afghan presidential elections set to be held on July 20.
The United States and the Taliban reportedly reached a preliminary deal on ending the 17-year war in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country.