Van rolls into valley, catches fire in Armenia’s Tavush

A major road accident occurred Monday in Tavush Province of Armenia.

At 8:59am, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that a vehicle had rolled into a valley, on the Ayghovit-Vazashen motorway, and caught fire.

A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that a van had gone off road on the abovementioned motorway, and rolled about 300 meters into a valley and caught fire, whereas the driver had managed to get out of the vehicle.

Although the firefighters and police officers were able to put out the fire in the van, the latter was completely destroyed.

The driver sought medical assistance at Ijevan city hospital.