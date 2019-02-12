Tokyo demands apology from Seoul over remarks on emperor

Tokyo demands apology from Seoul after remarks about Emperor Akihito, Japan Times reported.
According to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the remarks are “extremely inappropriate.”
Abe said on Tuesday that Japan asked South Korea to apologize for National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang’s remarks describing Emperor Akihito as “the son of the main culprit of war crimes.”
“When I read these remarks, I was really surprised. Our country immediately conveyed to South Korea via the diplomatic route that Speaker Moon’s comments were extremely inappropriate and most regrettable. We protested strongly and called for an apology and a retraction,” he said.
Moon made the statement in which he urged an imperial apology to resolve a dispute over the “comfort women.”