UK Cabinet MPs believe Theresa May will resign in summer

The members of UK Cabinet believe that the UK prime minister, Theresa May, may resign this summer, The Sun reported.
According to senior Tory source, “Liam is convinced she’ll go this summer. He says everything the PM has told him suggests that. She’s determined to ensure the right person follows her, and she’ll have no say at all if it gets to the stage of forcing her out.”
According to one Tory MP, “everybody wants her to get Brexit over the line, which will be a substantial legacy, but then that will be it. There’s a big feeling now that she has run out of road.
All her capital is burnt, both here and in Brussels, and someone else needs to pick up the reins from there with a new mandate.”